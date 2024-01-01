$25,192+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
Touring|Clean|Local|AWD|Htd.Seats|Sunroof
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$25,192
+ taxes & licensing
Used
186,993KM
VIN 2HKRW2H96JH138134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # R25059A
- Mileage 186,993 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda CR-V Touring
Key Details:
Features:
Exterior:
Interior:
Safety & Convenience:
Condition:
Recent Services:
This 2018 Honda CR-V Touring is in excellent condition with a clean title and no accidents. It has been well cared for and maintained regularly. Ideal for families and those looking for a reliable, feature-rich SUV. This vehicle has gone through an extensive service at our dealership and is ready to go!
Why Buy From Forman Honda?
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Key Details:
- Year: 2018
- Make: Honda
- Model: CR-V Touring
- Mileage: 187,000 km
Features:
- Engine: 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder
- Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
- Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD
Exterior:
- Color: Modern Steel Metallic
- Wheels: 18-inch Alloy Wheels
- Lighting: LED Headlights and Fog Lights
- Sunroof: Power Panoramic Moonroof
Interior:
- Seating: Leather-Trimmed Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Power Adjustable Front Seats
- Climate Control: Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Infotainment: 7-Inch Display Audio System with Navigation
- Audio: 9-Speaker Premium Audio System
Safety & Convenience:
- Honda Sensing: Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System
- Parking: Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, Parking Sensors
- Convenience: Power Tailgate, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start
Condition:
- Exterior Condition: Excellent, no major dents or scratches
- Interior Condition: Clean, well-maintained
Recent Services:
- Synthetic oil change
- New engine/cabin air filters
- Replaced transmission/transfer case fluid
- Replaced spark plugs
- Replaced rear differential fluid
- Front and rear brakes serviced
- New front brake pads
- Wheel alignment
This 2018 Honda CR-V Touring is in excellent condition with a clean title and no accidents. It has been well cared for and maintained regularly. Ideal for families and those looking for a reliable, feature-rich SUV. This vehicle has gone through an extensive service at our dealership and is ready to go!
Why Buy From Forman Honda?
- Customer Service: Award-winning customer service team
- Certified Technicians: Experienced and certified Honda technicians
- Warranty: Extended warranty options available
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
