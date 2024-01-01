Menu
<strong>2018 Honda CR-V Touring</strong> <h4> </h4> <h4>Key Details:</h4> <ul> <li><strong>Year:</strong> 2018</li> <li><strong>Make:</strong> Honda</li> <li><strong>Model:</strong> CR-V Touring</li> <li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 187,000 km</li> </ul> <h4> </h4> <h4>Features:</h4> <ul> <li><strong>Engine:</strong> 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder</li> <li><strong>Transmission:</strong> Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)</li> <li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD</li> </ul> <h4> </h4> <h4>Exterior:</h4> <ul> <li><strong>Color:</strong> Modern Steel Metallic</li> <li><strong>Wheels:</strong> 18-inch Alloy Wheels</li> <li><strong>Lighting:</strong> LED Headlights and Fog Lights</li> <li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Power Panoramic Moonroof</li> </ul> <h4> </h4> <h4>Interior:</h4> <ul> <li><strong>Seating:</strong> Leather-Trimmed Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Power Adjustable Front Seats</li> <li><strong>Climate Control:</strong> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</li> <li><strong>Infotainment:</strong> 7-Inch Display Audio System with Navigation</li> <li><strong>Audio:</strong> 9-Speaker Premium Audio System</li> </ul> <h4> </h4> <h4>Safety & Convenience:</h4> <ul> <li><strong>Honda Sensing:</strong> Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System</li> <li><strong>Parking:</strong> Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, Parking Sensors</li> <li><strong>Convenience:</strong> Power Tailgate, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start</li> </ul> <h4> </h4> <h4>Condition:</h4> <ul> <li><strong>Exterior Condition:</strong> Excellent, no major dents or scratches</li> <li><strong>Interior Condition:</strong> Clean, well-maintained</li> </ul> <h4>Recent Services:</h4> <ul> <li>Synthetic oil change</li> <li>New engine/cabin air filters</li> <li>Replaced transmission/transfer case fluid</li> <li>Replaced spark plugs</li> <li>Replaced rear differential fluid</li> <li>Front and rear brakes serviced</li> <li>New front brake pads</li> <li>Wheel alignment</li> </ul> This 2018 Honda CR-V Touring is in excellent condition with a clean title and no accidents. It has been well cared for and maintained regularly. Ideal for families and those looking for a reliable, feature-rich SUV. This vehicle has gone through an extensive service at our dealership and is ready to go!

$25,192

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,993KM
VIN 2HKRW2H96JH138134

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # R25059A
  • Mileage 186,993 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

2018 Honda CR-V