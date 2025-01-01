$24,595+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
LX AWD|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start|AppleCarPlay
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
Used
126,933KM
VIN 2HKRW2H20JH109554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,933 KM
Vehicle Description
p r-class=" data-start="110" data-end="484">180 days or 12,000km Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase!
p r-class=" data-start="110" data-end="484">Performance & Efficiency
p r-class=" data-start="526" data-end="575">1.5L Turbo Engine
p r-class=" data-start="578" data-end="626">Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System™
p r-class=" data-start="629" data-end="665">CVT with Eco Assist™ and ECON mode
Technology & Connectivity
p r-class=" data-start="771" data-end="811">7" colour display with rearview camera
p r-class=" data-start="814" data-end="861">Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® and streaming audio
p r-class=" data-start="864" data-end="885">USB audio interface
p r-class=" data-start="888" data-end="912">4-speaker audio system
p r-class=" data-start="915" data-end="948">Steering wheel-mounted controls
Comfort & Convenience
p r-class=" data-start="987" data-end="1007">Heated front seats
p r-class=" data-start="1010" data-end="1037">Automatic climate control
p r-class=" data-start="1040" data-end="1076">Remote entry and push-button start
p r-class=" data-start="1079" data-end="1106">60/40 split rear seatback
p r-class=" data-start="1109" data-end="1139">Power windows and door locks
Safety & Driver Assistance
p r-class=" data-start="1183" data-end="1213">Honda Sensing® safety suite:
p r-class=" data-start="1218" data-end="1256">Collision Mitigation Braking System™
p r-class=" data-start="1261" data-end="1289">Lane Keeping Assist System
p r-class=" data-start="1294" data-end="1319">Adaptive Cruise Control
p r-class=" data-start="1324" data-end="1358">Road Departure Mitigation System
p r-class=" data-start="1361" data-end="1401">Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
p r-class=" data-start="1404" data-end="1453">Vehicle Stability Assist® with Traction Control
Exterior & Styling
p r-class=" data-start="1489" data-end="1507">17" alloy wheels
p r-class=" data-start="1510" data-end="1538">LED daytime running lights
p r-class=" data-start="1541" data-end="1580">Body-colored mirrors and door handles
p r-class=" data-start="1583" data-end="1603">Rear privacy glass
Reliable, efficient, and ready for Canadian roads, this 2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD offers a comfortable drive with practical features. Powered by a 1.5L Turbo i-VTEC engine and equipped with Real Time AWD, it handles all seasons with confidence. Inside, enjoy heated seats, Bluetooth® connectivity, and Honda Sensing® safety technologies. With 126,933 km, this CR-V is a solid choice for daily driving or weekend adventures.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! Most Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
