<p class= data-start=110 data-end=484><strong data-start=110 data-end=136>2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD - Honda Approved Pre-Owned</strong> <p class= data-start=110 data-end=484><strong data-start=139 data-end=151>Mileage:</strong> 126,933 km<br data-start=162 data-end=165 /><strong data-start=165 data-end=180>Drivetrain:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br data-start=202 data-end=205 /><strong data-start=205 data-end=216>Engine:</strong> 1.5L Turbo i-VTEC® 4-Cylinder<br data-start=240 data-end=243 /><strong data-start=243 data-end=260>Transmission:</strong> Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)<br data-start=301 data-end=304 /><strong data-start=304 data-end=323>Exterior Color:</strong> Modern Steel Metallic<br data-start=367 data-end=370 /><strong data-start=370 data-end=389>Interior Color:</strong> Black Cloth<br data-start=432 data-end=435 /><strong data-start=435 data-end=447>Stock #:</strong> R25442A<br data-start=458 data-end=461 /><strong data-start=461 data-end=469>VIN:</strong> 2HKRW2H20JH109554 <p class= data-start=110 data-end=484>  <p class= data-start=110 data-end=484><strong>180 days or 12,000km Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase!</strong> <p class= data-start=110 data-end=484>  <p class= data-start=110 data-end=484><strong>Performance & Efficiency</strong> <ul data-start=524 data-end=728> <li class= data-start=524 data-end=575> <p class= data-start=526 data-end=575>1.5L Turbo Engine </li> <li class= data-start=576 data-end=626> <p class= data-start=578 data-end=626>Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System™ </li> <li class= data-start=627 data-end=665> <p class= data-start=629 data-end=665>CVT with Eco Assist™ and ECON mode </li> </ul> <strong>Technology & Connectivity</strong> <ul data-start=769 data-end=948> <li class= data-start=769 data-end=811> <p class= data-start=771 data-end=811>7 colour display with rearview camera </li> <li class= data-start=812 data-end=861> <p class= data-start=814 data-end=861>Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® and streaming audio </li> <li class= data-start=862 data-end=885> <p class= data-start=864 data-end=885>USB audio interface </li> <li class= data-start=886 data-end=912> <p class= data-start=888 data-end=912>4-speaker audio system </li> <li class= data-start=913 data-end=948> <p class= data-start=915 data-end=948>Steering wheel-mounted controls </li> </ul> <strong>Comfort & Convenience</strong> <ul data-start=985 data-end=1139> <li class= data-start=985 data-end=1007> <p class= data-start=987 data-end=1007>Heated front seats </li> <li class= data-start=1008 data-end=1037> <p class= data-start=1010 data-end=1037>Automatic climate control </li> <li class= data-start=1038 data-end=1076> <p class= data-start=1040 data-end=1076>Remote entry and push-button start </li> <li class= data-start=1077 data-end=1106> <p class= data-start=1079 data-end=1106>60/40 split rear seatback </li> <li class= data-start=1107 data-end=1139> <p class= data-start=1109 data-end=1139>Power windows and door locks </li> </ul> <strong>Safety & Driver Assistance</strong> <ul data-start=1181 data-end=1453> <li class= data-start=1181 data-end=1358> <p class= data-start=1183 data-end=1213>Honda Sensing® safety suite: <ul data-start=1216 data-end=1358> <li class= data-start=1216 data-end=1256> <p class= data-start=1218 data-end=1256>Collision Mitigation Braking System™ </li> <li class= data-start=1259 data-end=1289> <p class= data-start=1261 data-end=1289>Lane Keeping Assist System </li> <li class= data-start=1292 data-end=1319> <p class= data-start=1294 data-end=1319>Adaptive Cruise Control </li> <li class= data-start=1322 data-end=1358> <p class= data-start=1324 data-end=1358>Road Departure Mitigation System </li> </ul> </li> <li class= data-start=1359 data-end=1401> <p class= data-start=1361 data-end=1401>Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) </li> <li class= data-start=1402 data-end=1453> <p class= data-start=1404 data-end=1453>Vehicle Stability Assist® with Traction Control </li> </ul> <strong>Exterior & Styling</strong> <ul data-start=1487 data-end=1603> <li class= data-start=1487 data-end=1507> <p class= data-start=1489 data-end=1507>17 alloy wheels </li> <li class= data-start=1508 data-end=1538> <p class= data-start=1510 data-end=1538>LED daytime running lights </li> <li class= data-start=1539 data-end=1580> <p class= data-start=1541 data-end=1580>Body-colored mirrors and door handles </li> <li class= data-start=1581 data-end=1603> <p class= data-start=1583 data-end=1603>Rear privacy glass </li> </ul> Reliable, efficient, and ready for Canadian roads, this <strong data-start=160 data-end=186>2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD</strong> offers a comfortable drive with practical features. Powered by a 1.5L Turbo i-VTEC engine and equipped with Real Time AWD, it handles all seasons with confidence. Inside, enjoy heated seats, Bluetooth® connectivity, and Honda Sensing® safety technologies. With 126,933 km, this CR-V is a solid choice for daily driving or weekend adventures. No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! Most Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty! Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You! The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span>

2018 Honda CR-V

126,933 KM

$24,595

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start|AppleCarPlay

12472540

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start|AppleCarPlay

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$24,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,933KM
VIN 2HKRW2H20JH109554

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,933 KM

p r-class=" data-start="110" data-end="484">Mileage: 126,933 km
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Engine: 1.5L Turbo i-VTEC® 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
Exterior Color: Modern Steel Metallic
Interior Color: Black Cloth
Stock #: R25442A
VIN: 2HKRW2H20JH109554


p r-class=" data-start="110" data-end="484">180 days or 12,000km Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase!


p r-class=" data-start="110" data-end="484">Performance & Efficiency


  • p r-class=" data-start="526" data-end="575">1.5L Turbo Engine


  • p r-class=" data-start="578" data-end="626">Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System™


  • p r-class=" data-start="629" data-end="665">CVT with Eco Assist™ and ECON mode





Technology & Connectivity


  • p r-class=" data-start="771" data-end="811">7" colour display with rearview camera


  • p r-class=" data-start="814" data-end="861">Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® and streaming audio


  • p r-class=" data-start="864" data-end="885">USB audio interface


  • p r-class=" data-start="888" data-end="912">4-speaker audio system


  • p r-class=" data-start="915" data-end="948">Steering wheel-mounted controls





Comfort & Convenience


  • p r-class=" data-start="987" data-end="1007">Heated front seats


  • p r-class=" data-start="1010" data-end="1037">Automatic climate control


  • p r-class=" data-start="1040" data-end="1076">Remote entry and push-button start


  • p r-class=" data-start="1079" data-end="1106">60/40 split rear seatback


  • p r-class=" data-start="1109" data-end="1139">Power windows and door locks





Safety & Driver Assistance


  • p r-class=" data-start="1183" data-end="1213">Honda Sensing® safety suite:


    • p r-class=" data-start="1218" data-end="1256">Collision Mitigation Braking System™


    • p r-class=" data-start="1261" data-end="1289">Lane Keeping Assist System


    • p r-class=" data-start="1294" data-end="1319">Adaptive Cruise Control


    • p r-class=" data-start="1324" data-end="1358">Road Departure Mitigation System



  • p r-class=" data-start="1361" data-end="1401">Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)


  • p r-class=" data-start="1404" data-end="1453">Vehicle Stability Assist® with Traction Control





Exterior & Styling


  • p r-class=" data-start="1489" data-end="1507">17" alloy wheels


  • p r-class=" data-start="1510" data-end="1538">LED daytime running lights


  • p r-class=" data-start="1541" data-end="1580">Body-colored mirrors and door handles


  • p r-class=" data-start="1583" data-end="1603">Rear privacy glass





Reliable, efficient, and ready for Canadian roads, this 2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD offers a comfortable drive with practical features. Powered by a 1.5L Turbo i-VTEC engine and equipped with Real Time AWD, it handles all seasons with confidence. Inside, enjoy heated seats, Bluetooth® connectivity, and Honda Sensing® safety technologies. With 126,933 km, this CR-V is a solid choice for daily driving or weekend adventures.







No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! Most Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!




Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

$24,595

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2018 Honda CR-V