Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda CR-V

43,480 KM

Details Description Features

$33,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,350

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 5790624
  2. 5790624
  3. 5790624
  4. 5790624
  5. 5790624
  6. 5790624
  7. 5790624
  8. 5790624
  9. 5790624
Contact Seller

$33,350

+ taxes & licensing

43,480KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5790624
  • Stock #: R20363A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H99JH145286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Molten Lava Pearl
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,480 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2018 Honda CR-V Touring Heated Seats|Apple Carplay|Android Auto|Navigation|



CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models

* 100 Point Inspection

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

CARFAX Canada One Owner

1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp

Awards:

* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Aluminum Wheels
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2015 Mazda CX-5 GT|W...
 60,487 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lari...
 25,066 KM
$52,708 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Pathfind...
 35,555 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory