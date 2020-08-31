2018 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive Exterior Aluminum Wheels Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning HD Radio Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Hands-Free Liftgate Lane Keeping Assist Smart Device Integration

