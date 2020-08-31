+ taxes & licensing
1-800-675-8367
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
+ taxes & licensing
Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!
2018 Honda CR-V LX
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Android Auto, We Market Price Our Cars, AWD, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control.
1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp
Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7