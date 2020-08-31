Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda CR-V

34,799 KM

Details Description Features

$28,267

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,267

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX|Certified|Htd Seats|Carplay|Rmt Start|Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

LX|Certified|Htd Seats|Carplay|Rmt Start|Camera

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 5824372
  2. 5824372
  3. 5824372
  4. 5824372
  5. 5824372
Contact Seller

$28,267

+ taxes & licensing

34,799KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5824372
  • Stock #: U11325
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H27JH130370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,799 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2018 Honda CR-V LX

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Android Auto, We Market Price Our Cars, AWD, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control.



1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp

Awards:

* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Remote Engine Start
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Front Seat(s)
Back-Up Camera
FULLY EQUIPPED
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 127,928 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 48,151 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 144,312 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory