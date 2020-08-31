2018 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Rearview Camera Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Convenience Remote Starter Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Back-Up Camera FULLY EQUIPPED USB port

