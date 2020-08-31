Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda CR-V

35,001 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

EX|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 5828660
  2. 5828660
  3. 5828660
  4. 5828660
  5. 5828660
  6. 5828660
  7. 5828660
  8. 5828660
  9. 5828660
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,001KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5828660
  • Stock #: R20456A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H58JH115242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2018 Honda CR-V EX Heated Front Seats|Dual Zone Climate|Apple Carplay|Android Auto|

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.

Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models

* 100 Point Inspection

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

CARFAX Canada One Owner

1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp

Awards:

* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
All Wheel Drive
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Electric Seat
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 97,498 KM
$15,693 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS|H...
 47,896 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V LX|C...
 34,799 KM
$28,267 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory