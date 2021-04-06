Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda CR-V

93,014 KM

Details Description Features

$24,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,996

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

LX|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 6880215
  2. 6880215
  3. 6880215
  4. 6880215
  5. 6880215
  6. 6880215
  7. 6880215
  8. 6880215
Contact Seller

$24,996

+ taxes & licensing

93,014KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6880215
  • Stock #: U11440
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H27JH108370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,014 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!


2018 Honda CR-V LX Heated Front Seats|Dual Zone CLimate|Adaptive Cruise|Apple Carplay|Android Auto| 




Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. 


Certified. Honda Certified Details: 


* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first 


* 100 Point Inspection 


* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty 


* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week 


* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models 


* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda 




1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp 


Awards: 


* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year 


No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty! 


Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Heated Front Seat(s)
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2019 Honda Civic Sed...
 38,471 KM
$22,624 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Se...
 13,888 KM
$27,997 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 59,869 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory