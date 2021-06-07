+ taxes & licensing
1-800-675-8367
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
+ taxes & licensing
Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!
2018 Honda CR-V Touring Heated Seats|Heated Wheel|Navigation|Dual Zone Climate|
Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 100 Point Inspection
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
CARFAX Canada One Owner
1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp
Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7