2018 Honda CR-V

129,969 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring|Certified|Htd Seats|Camera|Navi|Loaded|Loc

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring|Certified|Htd Seats|Camera|Navi|Loaded|Loc

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

129,969KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8059018
  • Stock #: R22118A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H92JH113148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2018 Honda CR-V Touring - Heated Leather Seats, Navigation System, Power Tailgate and much more!



One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: 331-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System, SiriusXM, Traction control.

Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

* 100 Point Inspection

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week



1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp

Awards:

* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Remote Starter
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dual Zone Climate Control
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port
Heated Back Seats

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

