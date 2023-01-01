$45,995+ tax & licensing
1-800-675-8367
2018 Honda Odyssey
Touring|Htd/CldLthr|RmtStart|HtdWheel|DVD|Loaded
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
$45,995
- Listing ID: 10273332
- Stock #: U11870
- VIN: 5FNRL6H87JB509467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 45,198 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda Odyssey Touring - Only 45,000kms, 8 seats and fully loaded!
This rare vehicle will not last long, One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, Navigation System, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: 550-Watt AM/FM/CD/HD Premium Audio System, Rear air conditioning.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 100 Point Inspection
3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
