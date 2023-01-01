Menu
2018 Honda Odyssey

45,198 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2018 Honda Odyssey

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring|Htd/CldLthr|RmtStart|HtdWheel|DVD|Loaded

2018 Honda Odyssey

Touring|Htd/CldLthr|RmtStart|HtdWheel|DVD|Loaded

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,198KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10273332
  • Stock #: U11870
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H87JB509467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # U11870
  • Mileage 45,198 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Odyssey Touring - Only 45,000kms, 8 seats and fully loaded!

This rare vehicle will not last long, One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, Navigation System, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: 550-Watt AM/FM/CD/HD Premium Audio System, Rear air conditioning.



Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

* Exclusive finance rates on Certified Pre-Owned Honda models

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

* 100 Point Inspection



3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V

Awards:

* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Tailgate

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

XM Radio
dvd player

Convenience

Remote Starter

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Third Row Seating

Interior

Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Additional Features

Parking Assistance
FULLY EQUIPPED
Power Sliding Door
Sun Roof
Rear Heating
USB port

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

