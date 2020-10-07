Menu
2018 Honda Odyssey

63,318 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2018 Honda Odyssey

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX|Certified|Warranty-Just Arrived|

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,318KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5853693
  • Stock #: U11331
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H4XJB505605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # U11331
  • Mileage 63,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2018 Honda Odyssey EX Heated Front Seats|Rear Entertainment|Dual Zone Climate|Backup Camera|



Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, We Market Price Our Cars, 3rd row seats: split-bench, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.

Certified. Honda Certified Details:

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

* 100 Point Inspection

* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda



3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

