2018 Honda Odyssey

39,696 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2018 Honda Odyssey

2018 Honda Odyssey

Ex|Low KM|Local|Wtr Tires|Htd Seats|Rmt Start|Cert

2018 Honda Odyssey

Ex|Low KM|Local|Wtr Tires|Htd Seats|Rmt Start|Cert

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,696KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7835277
  Stock #: U11561
  VIN: 5FNRL6H48JB506767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # U11561
  • Mileage 39,696 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy No Payments For 90 Days!

2018 Honda Odyssey EX - Winter Tires - Loaded



CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, Winter Tires, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning, Sun blinds, Traction control.



3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
Remote Starter
Bluetooth
Third Row Seating
Electric Seats
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sun Roof
Rear Heating
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

