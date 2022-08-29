$38,000+ tax & licensing
204-717-5500
2018 Honda Odyssey
EX-L RES #DVD Player #8 Passenger
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$38,000
- Listing ID: 9294049
- Stock #: PFP-538
- VIN: 5FNRL6H66JB508535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 122,386 KM
Vehicle Description
Built with your loved ones in mind. This 2017 Honda Odyssey is powered by a 3.5L V6 engine and 6 speed automatic transmission. It features rear entertainment system/overhead DVD player, power sliding doors, power tailgate, power moonroof/sunroof, leather interior, heated front seats, smart entry, push button start, factory remote start, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, vehicle stability assist, rear back up camera, 2 position memory 10 way power drivers seat, power front passenger seat, multi-function 2nd row center seat, Wide-Mode adjustable 2nd row seats with armrests and walk-in feature, 60/40 Spit 3rd row Magic Seat, 8 passenger seating capacity, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and full Weathertech floor mat system.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle. Dealer Permit # 5471
