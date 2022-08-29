Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Odyssey

122,386 KM

Details Description Features

$38,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Odyssey

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES #DVD Player #8 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES #DVD Player #8 Passenger

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$38,000

+ taxes & licensing

122,386KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9294049
  • Stock #: PFP-538
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H66JB508535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,386 KM

Vehicle Description

Built with your loved ones in mind.  This 2017 Honda Odyssey is powered by a 3.5L V6 engine and 6 speed automatic transmission.  It features rear entertainment system/overhead DVD player, power sliding doors, power tailgate, power moonroof/sunroof, leather interior, heated front seats, smart entry, push button start, factory remote start, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, vehicle stability assist, rear back up camera, 2 position memory 10 way power drivers seat, power front passenger seat, multi-function 2nd row center seat, Wide-Mode adjustable 2nd row seats with armrests and walk-in feature, 60/40 Spit 3rd row Magic Seat, 8 passenger seating capacity, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and full Weathertech floor mat system.

 We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2017 Dodge Journey S...
 73,472 KM
$22,250 + tax & lic
2015 MINI Cooper Con...
 42,309 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 127,179 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory