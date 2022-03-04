Menu
2018 Honda Ridgeline

123,026 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2018 Honda Ridgeline

2018 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L|Certified|Htd Lthr|Rmt Start|Local|Loaded

2018 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L|Certified|Htd Lthr|Rmt Start|Local|Loaded

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,026KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8646170
  • Stock #: M12294
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F52JB501340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M12294
  • Mileage 123,026 KM

Vehicle Description

This Certified Pre-Owned 2018 Honda Ridgeline EX-L AWD is a midsize truck in Gray and has warranty until 160,000kms.

Equipped with a capable 3.5L V6 engine this truck offers superior ride and handling thanks to independent rear suspension. A unique two-way tailgate and lockable in-bed trunk combined with a spacious crew cab that is handsomely finished this Ridgeline has plenty of versatility. Features a one-owner, accident-free driving history, AM/FM/CD audio system with MP3, 7 speaker system with subwoofer, smart device integration, Bluetooth steaming, USB + AUX inputs, SiriusXM capabilities, steering wheel mounted audio + cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control, heated power adjustable front bucket seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, perforated leather-trimmed seating, tire pressure monitoring front collision mitigation, lane keep assist with lane departure warning and rear vision camera and remote starter!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Remote Starter
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port
Heated Back Seats

