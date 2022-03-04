$38,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2018 Honda Ridgeline
2018 Honda Ridgeline
EX-L|Certified|Htd Lthr|Rmt Start|Local|Loaded
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
123,026KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8646170
- Stock #: M12294
- VIN: 5FPYK3F52JB501340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # M12294
- Mileage 123,026 KM
Vehicle Description
Equipped with a capable 3.5L V6 engine this truck offers superior ride and handling thanks to independent rear suspension. A unique two-way tailgate and lockable in-bed trunk combined with a spacious crew cab that is handsomely finished this Ridgeline has plenty of versatility. Features a one-owner, accident-free driving history, AM/FM/CD audio system with MP3, 7 speaker system with subwoofer, smart device integration, Bluetooth steaming, USB + AUX inputs, SiriusXM capabilities, steering wheel mounted audio + cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control, heated power adjustable front bucket seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, perforated leather-trimmed seating, tire pressure monitoring front collision mitigation, lane keep assist with lane departure warning and rear vision camera and remote starter!
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Remote Starter
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Forman Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7