$18,800+ tax & licensing
$18,800
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
155,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8692772
- Stock #: P911
- VIN: KMHD84LF8JU444492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,210 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL 4CYL ENGINE GREAT RELIABLE FUEL EFFIECENT AND FUN TO DRIVE WITH ALL THE MODERN LUXURIES SUCH AS BLUETOOTH BACK UP CAMERA POWER WINDOWS ETC
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
