2018 Hyundai Elantra

155,210 KM

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

155,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8692772
  • Stock #: P911
  • VIN: KMHD84LF8JU444492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,210 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL 4CYL ENGINE GREAT RELIABLE FUEL EFFIECENT AND FUN TO DRIVE WITH ALL THE MODERN LUXURIES SUCH AS BLUETOOTH BACK UP CAMERA POWER WINDOWS ETC

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-XXXX

204-717-9990

