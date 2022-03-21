2018 Hyundai Elantra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,800 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 2 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8692772

8692772 Stock #: P911

P911 VIN: KMHD84LF8JU444492

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 155,210 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

