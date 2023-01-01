2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

$27,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 1 , 9 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10463424

10463424 Stock #: PFP-703

PFP-703 VIN: KM8SMDHF4JU267774

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 91,930 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.