2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

91,930 KM

Details Description

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE AWD #7 Passenger #Bonus Ext Wty

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SE AWD #7 Passenger #Bonus Ext Wty

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

91,930KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10463424
  • Stock #: PFP-703
  • VIN: KM8SMDHF4JU267774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,930 KM

Vehicle Description

Prepare for your next adventure with this 2018 Santa Fe XL All-Wheel Drive, offering room for seven explorers. This SUV is driven by a potent 3.3L V6 engine, paired with a responsive 6-speed automatic transmission, and it's capable of towing up to 5000 lbs.
The 18-inch alloy wheels not only enhance the vehicle's appearance but also contribute to a comfortable ride. During colder weather, you'll appreciate the heated front seats, providing warmth and comfort on your journeys.
Stay connected and hands-free with the Bluetooth hands-free phone system, allowing you to make and receive calls safely while on the go. The rearview camera enhances visibility when backing up, making parking and maneuvering more convenient.
The steering wheel controls offer easy access to audio settings, cruise control, and Bluetooth functions, keeping control at your fingertips. Additionally, the cargo area features underfloor storage, adding versatility and organization to your storage options.
Enjoy the convenience of remote keyless entry and remote start, ensuring easy access to your vehicle and a comfortable cabin from the start.
In summary, this 2018 Santa Fe XL All-Wheel Drive is designed to accommodate your adventures with its powerful engine, seating capacity, and convenient features. Whether you're embarking on a family road trip or exploring the great outdoors, this SUV is ready to take you there.
Includes the balance of Hyundai Extended Warranty until October 2026 or 160,000 kms
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

