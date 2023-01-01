Menu
2018 Hyundai Sonata

72,509 KM

$23,485

+ tax & licensing
$23,485

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GLS- Just Arrived

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GLS- Just Arrived

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$23,485

+ taxes & licensing

72,509KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10273293
  • Stock #: M12365
  • VIN: 5NPE34AF3JH608350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,509 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL in a Ice White pearl comes well equipped with heated seats, A/C, rear view camera, steering wheel controls, cruise control, bluetooth handsfree connectivity and more!Power delivery is handled by a 2.4L I4 producing 185hp @6000 rpm and 178 ft-lb @4000 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 2 wheels is a 6-Speed A/T transmission. The Sonata can seat up to 5 comfortably on leather seats.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview Camera

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

