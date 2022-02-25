$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Sonata
2.4 Sport Loaded , Nice Sedan, Sport Edition
74,115KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8373759
- Stock #: J22035
- VIN: 5NPE34AF4JH712622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,115 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
