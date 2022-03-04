Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Tucson

132,800 KM

Details Description Features

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE - Just Arrived

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE - Just Arrived

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 8460423
  2. 8460423
  3. 8460423
  4. 8460423
  5. 8460423
  6. 8460423
  7. 8460423
  8. 8460423
Contact Seller

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

132,800KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8460423
  • Stock #: S22183A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA40JU623302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Tucson SE- Loaded and local!

Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Priced below Market, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seat Trim, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Traction control.



2.0L I4 DGI DOHC 16V ULEV II 164hp

Awards:

* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

Reviews:

* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port
Heated Back Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2014 Buick Encore Le...
 89,996 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Larami...
 64,970 KM
$44,500 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic EX|...
 74,798 KM
$22,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory