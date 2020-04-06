1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
NO PAYMENTS FOR up to 120 DAYS O.A.C.Step up to our Accident Free, Low KM 2018 Jeep Cherokee Sport that's ready to dominate in Bright White Clear Coat! Powered by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 184hp while connected to an innovative 9 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing demands. This Front Wheel Drive helps you to score approximately 7.6L/100km on the highway and serve up a can-do attitude that's composed and confident. Our Sport makes a powerful impression and blends classic Jeep elements with modern innovation. The black accents, bright exhaust tip, LED tail lamps, and chrome grille surround adds style and class. Open the door to our Sport and climb inside the spacious cabin that keeps you in command with a touchscreen display, integrated voice command for Bluetooth, an audio jack input for mobile devices and remote SD card slot. All the creature comforts you desire are right here including keyless remote entry, power accessories, and a convenient 60/40-split-folding and reclining rear seat. You can choose your own path in your Jeep and have peace of mind along the way with anti-lock disc brakes, stability/traction control, and multiple airbags. Capable, comfortable, and completely competent, our Jeep Cherokee is an intelligent choice to be your newest traveling companion! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.
