Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Sport FWD *Accident Free* *LOW KMS* *Touchscreen*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Sport FWD *Accident Free* *LOW KMS* *Touchscreen*

Location

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

  1. 4863639
  2. 4863639
  3. 4863639
  4. 4863639
  5. 4863639
  6. 4863639
  7. 4863639
  8. 4863639
  9. 4863639
  10. 4863639
  11. 4863639
  12. 4863639
  13. 4863639
  14. 4863639
  15. 4863639
  16. 4863639
  17. 4863639
  18. 4863639
  19. 4863639
  20. 4863639
  21. 4863639
  22. 4863639
  23. 4863639
  24. 4863639
  25. 4863639
  26. 4863639
  27. 4863639
  28. 4863639
  29. 4863639
  30. 4863639
  31. 4863639
  32. 4863639
  33. 4863639
Contact Seller

$21,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,144KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4863639
  • Stock #: LP065A
  • VIN: 1C4PJLAB4JD551328
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

NO PAYMENTS FOR up to 120 DAYS O.A.C.Step up to our Accident Free, Low KM 2018 Jeep Cherokee Sport that's ready to dominate in Bright White Clear Coat! Powered by a 2.4 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 184hp while connected to an innovative 9 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing demands. This Front Wheel Drive helps you to score approximately 7.6L/100km on the highway and serve up a can-do attitude that's composed and confident. Our Sport makes a powerful impression and blends classic Jeep elements with modern innovation. The black accents, bright exhaust tip, LED tail lamps, and chrome grille surround adds style and class. Open the door to our Sport and climb inside the spacious cabin that keeps you in command with a touchscreen display, integrated voice command for Bluetooth, an audio jack input for mobile devices and remote SD card slot. All the creature comforts you desire are right here including keyless remote entry, power accessories, and a convenient 60/40-split-folding and reclining rear seat. You can choose your own path in your Jeep and have peace of mind along the way with anti-lock disc brakes, stability/traction control, and multiple airbags. Capable, comfortable, and completely competent, our Jeep Cherokee is an intelligent choice to be your newest traveling companion! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

2018 RAM 1500 Limite...
 84,142 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL A...
 79,290 KM
$22,488 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Durango R...
 63,431 KM
$36,988 + tax & lic
Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-727-XXXX

(click to show)

204-727-0531

Send A Message