2018 Jeep Cherokee

34,190 KM

Details

*Heated Cloth Seats* *Remote Start* *Back-up Cam*

*Heated Cloth Seats* *Remote Start* *Back-up Cam*

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

34,190KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6353624
  • Stock #: L295A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAX9JD593236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # L295A
  • Mileage 34,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of your day in our 2018 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4X4 presented in Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat. Powered by a 3.2 Litre V6 that generates 271hp tethered to a 9 Speed Automatic transmission for passing ease on the road. This Four Wheel Drive SUV helps you to achieve approximately 8.4L/100km on the highway. You'll leave others in your tracks with superior performance and auto, snow, sport, and sand/mud modes to optimize traction. The impressive physique of our Cherokee is accented by gloss black wheels and roof rails, as well as halogen projector fog lamps. Inside, you'll see that the Altitude cabin's layout is driver-friendly. A leather steering wheel with audio controls, a fold-flat front passenger seat, and a convenient 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat come in handy. Enjoy Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an audio system with a 5-inch touchscreen interface, USB/iPod integration, auxiliary audio input, and an SD card reader. For work or play, our Jeep has all the creature comforts you'll need to keep that smile on your face. You'll be supremely confident knowing that safety features from Jeep such as ParkView rear backup camera, ABS, stability and traction control, and multiple airbags are in place to keep you safe and secure. This Cherokee Altitude is a winning combination of capability, comfort, and style! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

