1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Step up to our 2018 Jeep Cherokee North 4X4 that's ready to dominate in Patriot Blue Pearl! Powered by a 3.2 Litre V6 that offers 271hp connected to an innovative 9 Speed Automatic transmission offer excellent performance. With just one drive, you'll see this Four Wheel Drive SUV serves up a can-do attitude that's composed and confident and approximately 8.7L/100km on the highway. Our North makes a powerful impression and blends classic Jeep elements with modern innovation. The prominent wheels, fog lamps, and distinct grille add style and class. Please open the door to our North, climb inside the spacious cabin that keeps you in command with a touchscreen display with a backup camera, a media hub, and integrated voice command for Bluetooth. All the creature comforts you desire are right here, including LED ambient lighting, keyless remote entry, power accessories, heated front, and a convenient 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat. You can choose your path in your Jeep and have peace of mind along the way with ABS, stability/traction control, and multiple airbags. Capable, comfortable, and thoroughly competent, our Cherokee North is an intelligent choice to be your best traveling companion! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
