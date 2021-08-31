+ taxes & licensing
Our great looking 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD on display in Patriot Blue Pearl! Powered by a 3.2 Litre V6 that offers 271hp connected to a 9 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing passing power. This Four Wheel Drive SUV loves to explore back roads, go mudding, take on cross country, or rock-crawling with ease thanks to the locking rear axle, a 1-inch lift with off-road suspension, and functional skid plates while seeing approximately 8.1L/100km on the highway. Our Trailhawk combines classic Jeep elements with a modern and aerodynamic shape accented by off-road aluminum wheels, all-terrain tires, and accent colour tow hooks. Whether out pounding snowdrifts into submission or coasting down the freeway, our Jeep Trailhawk has all the creature comforts you'll need to keep that smile on your face. Inside this Trailhawk, the cabin's layout is driver-friendly, offering a sunroof, keyless remote entry, power accessories, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and a convenient 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat come in handy. You'll also enjoy a prominent touchscreen audio display, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, and available satellite radio. Jeep offers ABS, a rearview camera, stability, and traction control, and multiple airbags are in place to keep you safe and secure. The Cherokee Trailhawk has a winning combination of capability, comfort, and style, sure to please you! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles. At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
