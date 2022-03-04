Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

98,550 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Sport|Wtr Wheels|AWD- Just Arrived

Sport|Wtr Wheels|AWD- Just Arrived

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

98,550KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8592671
  • Stock #: 42046A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB9JD593306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,550 KM

Vehicle Description

JEEP CHEROKEE SPORT; 4x4 BACKUP-CAM, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, TERRAIN SELECT, A/C!!!! This JEEP CHEROKEE SPORT 4WD is nicely equipped with the essentials; comes with V6 engine, power windows/locks/mirrors, factory car starter, climate control with air-conditioning, cruise control, leather multi-function steering wheel, power driver's seat, AM/FM/SAT/AUX/USB, 12V plug-ins, alloy rims and more!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Remote Starter
USB port

