2018 Jeep Compass
NORTH 4X4
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
Used
141,155KM
VIN 3C4NJDBB7JT162866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
- Interior Colour Ski Grey/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,155 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Jeep Compass 4x4 North
Key Features:
Features & Options:
Safety Features:
Description: This 2018 Jeep Compass North in the striking Redline Red color offers a perfect blend of style, performance, and capability. With only 141,155 km on the odometer, this SUV is in excellent condition and ready for your next adventure. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling off-road trails, the Jeep Compass delivers a smooth and confident ride.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
- Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir
- Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
- Drivetrain: 4x4
- Exterior Color: Redline Red
- Interior Color: Black with premium cloth upholstery
- Remote start system
- Heated front seats & steering wheel
- Dual-zone automatic temperature control
- Backup camera
- Roof rails
- 17-inch aluminum wheels
- All-weather floor mats
- Keyless entry and push-button start
- Electronic stability control
- Hill start assist
- Advanced multistage front airbags
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
