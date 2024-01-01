Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>2018 Jeep Compass 4x4 North</strong> <strong>Key Features:</strong> <ul> <li><strong>Engine:</strong> 2.4L I4 MultiAir</li> <li><strong>Transmission:</strong> 9-Speed Automatic</li> <li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> 4x4</li> <li><strong>Exterior Color:</strong> Redline Red</li> <li><strong>Interior Color:</strong> Black with premium cloth upholstery</li> </ul> <strong>Features & Options:</strong> <ul> <li>Remote start system</li> <li>Heated front seats & steering wheel</li> <li>Dual-zone automatic temperature control</li> <li>Backup camera</li> <li>Roof rails</li> <li>17-inch aluminum wheels</li> <li>All-weather floor mats</li> <li>Keyless entry and push-button start</li> </ul> <strong>Safety Features:</strong> <ul> <li>Electronic stability control</li> <li>Hill start assist</li> <li>Advanced multistage front airbags</li> </ul> <strong>Description:</strong> This 2018 Jeep Compass North in the striking Redline Red color offers a perfect blend of style, performance, and capability. With only 141,155 km on the odometer, this SUV is in excellent condition and ready for your next adventure. Whether youre navigating city streets or tackling off-road trails, the Jeep Compass delivers a smooth and confident ride. <span>No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!</span>

2018 Jeep Compass

141,155 KM

Details Description

$19,584

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Compass

NORTH 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

NORTH 4X4

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 11617599
  2. 11617599
  3. 11617599
  4. 11617599
  5. 11617599
  6. 11617599
  7. 11617599
  8. 11617599
  9. 11617599
  10. 11617599
  11. 11617599
  12. 11617599
  13. 11617599
  14. 11617599
  15. 11617599
  16. 11617599
  17. 11617599
  18. 11617599
  19. 11617599
  20. 11617599
  21. 11617599
Contact Seller

$19,584

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,155KM
VIN 3C4NJDBB7JT162866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ski Grey/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,155 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Jeep Compass 4x4 North




Key Features:

  • Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir
  • Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
  • Drivetrain: 4x4
  • Exterior Color: Redline Red
  • Interior Color: Black with premium cloth upholstery




Features & Options:

  • Remote start system
  • Heated front seats & steering wheel
  • Dual-zone automatic temperature control
  • Backup camera
  • Roof rails
  • 17-inch aluminum wheels
  • All-weather floor mats
  • Keyless entry and push-button start




Safety Features:

  • Electronic stability control
  • Hill start assist
  • Advanced multistage front airbags




Description: This 2018 Jeep Compass North in the striking Redline Red color offers a perfect blend of style, performance, and capability. With only 141,155 km on the odometer, this SUV is in excellent condition and ready for your next adventure. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling off-road trails, the Jeep Compass delivers a smooth and confident ride.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forman Honda

Used 2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L|Certified|Local|Leather|Htd.Seats for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L|Certified|Local|Leather|Htd.Seats 103,467 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk|4x4|Clean|Local|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk|4x4|Clean|Local|Htd.Seats|Rmt.Start 116,820 KM $27,506 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX|AWD|Lowkm|Clean for sale in Brandon, MB
2018 Honda CR-V EX|AWD|Lowkm|Clean 74,228 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,584

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass