2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

71,462 KM

Details Description

$35,988

+ tax & licensing
$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

204-728-0130

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-728-0130

$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

71,462KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6683333
  Stock #: 93433A
  VIN: 1C4RJFBG9JC163652

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 71,462 KM

Vehicle Description

At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

Murray Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC - Brandon

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

