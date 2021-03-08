+ taxes & licensing
Our assertive 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4WD in Velvet Red Pearl is backed by legendary strength and style! Powered by an award-winning 3.6 Litre V6 that offers 290hp matched with a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission for robust performance. This Four Wheel Drive SUV boasts a Quadra-Trac II 4WD system with a two-speed transfer case and hill-descent control for trail duty, and it returns approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway with confident handling. Designed to outshine the competition, our Grand Cherokee gets added flair from its quad halogen headlight, premium fog lamps, bright roof rails, and alloy wheels. Inside our Limited, you'll love the upscale amenities that include leather heated front and second-row seats, a leather heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and plenty of cargo space. There's also technology that makes every day easier, such as a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, a six-speaker sound system, and Jeep's Off-road Pages that brings key performance info to the TFT driver display. Whether tackling tough terrain or the daily grind, Jeep helps you stay safe with a backup camera, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, all-speed traction control, and advanced multi-stage airbags. Our Grand Cherokee is a great choice whether you stick to the urban jungle or head out to wilder destinations! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
