Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Rio5

56,181 KM

Details Description

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Rio5

2018 Kia Rio5

LX Plus #Fuelefficient #Heatedseats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Rio5

LX Plus #Fuelefficient #Heatedseats

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 8811443
  2. 8811443
  3. 8811443
  4. 8811443
  5. 8811443
  6. 8811443
  7. 8811443
  8. 8811443
  9. 8811443
  10. 8811443
  11. 8811443
  12. 8811443
  13. 8811443
  14. 8811443
  15. 8811443
  16. 8811443
  17. 8811443
  18. 8811443
  19. 8811443
  20. 8811443
  21. 8811443
  22. 8811443
  23. 8811443
  24. 8811443
  25. 8811443
  26. 8811443
Contact Seller

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

56,181KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8811443
  • Stock #: PFP-462
  • VIN: 3KPA25AB6JE148450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PFP-462
  • Mileage 56,181 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2011 TRACKER Pro Gui...
 0 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic
2008 TAHOE Q6 Ski/Fi...
 0 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic
2003 Suzuki Burgman ...
 8,624 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory