Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sorento

103,335 KM

Details Description

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD #7 passenger #pano sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD #7 passenger #pano sunroof

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 9840851
  2. 9840851
  3. 9840851
  4. 9840851
  5. 9840851
  6. 9840851
  7. 9840851
  8. 9840851
  9. 9840851
  10. 9840851
  11. 9840851
  12. 9840851
  13. 9840851
  14. 9840851
  15. 9840851
  16. 9840851
  17. 9840851
  18. 9840851
  19. 9840851
  20. 9840851
  21. 9840851
  22. 9840851
  23. 9840851
  24. 9840851
  25. 9840851
  26. 9840851
  27. 9840851
  28. 9840851
  29. 9840851
  30. 9840851
  31. 9840851
  32. 9840851
  33. 9840851
  34. 9840851
  35. 9840851
  36. 9840851
Contact Seller

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
103,335KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9840851
  • Stock #: PFP-607
  • VIN: 5xyphda58jg343451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-607
  • Mileage 103,335 KM

Vehicle Description

The Sorento AWD EX model is designed for drivers who seek both efficiency and excitement. With a powerful 3.3L 6-cylinder engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission, this car is perfect for those who love to drive. The EX model is equipped with a range of convenient features, including a 7-inch touch screen audio display with auxiliary inputs, USB connections, and charging ports. The car is also equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, making it easy to stay connected while on the road. The rear view camera provides added safety, while the leather seats, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, and LED interior lighting provide a comfortable driving experience. With 7-passenger seating and a power driver's seat, the Sorento AWD EX model is perfect for families who love to drive and travel with all their gear. This model also has the Advanced Touring Package adding Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Crusie Control, Chrome roof rails, and a Panoramic Sunroof to complete this luxurious and practical family vehicle.
Includes Sisson Auto Certified 3 month/6000km Powertrain warranty with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2018 Kia Sorento EX ...
 103,335 KM
$28,000 + tax & lic
2007 Chrysler Pacifi...
 190,640 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic
2018 Fiat 124 Spider...
 12,700 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory