2018 Kia Stinger
GT Limited
Location
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
204-725-2566
54,596KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8191572
- Stock #: P1318
- VIN: KNAE55LC7J6010255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ATOMIC BLUE(M6B) METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
Finished in a gorgeous Atomic Blue and with just 54,596 km on the clock, this heart-stopping car is ready to leave the lot with plenty left to give.
Power comes from a twin-turbocharged V6 engine that churns out 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque, fed to the wheels through a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic that gets paddle shifters, making driver fun and involvement one of the many great aspect of this Stinger’s drive.
Inside, we find more features than can be listed here, so here are a few highlights: heated front and rear seats, leather seating, multi-zone climate control, aluminum alloy wheels, Bluetooth, auto-levelling headlights, hands-free liftgate, pass-through rear seat (so getting to the hockey game should be no problem!) and a number of electronic driver aids including lane-keep assist, rain sensing wipers, blind spot monitor, stability and traction control, auto-diming rear-view mirror and even a heads-up display!
There’s a whole lot more to see when it comes to this 2018 Stinger, so hurry down to Planet Kia, and take a look!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2