2018 Land Rover Evoque

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9233464

9233464 Stock #: A2301

A2301 VIN: SALVP2RX0JH303742

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 16 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Exterior Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag A/T Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags 9-Speed A/T Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.