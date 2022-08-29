Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Evoque

16 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelleher Ford

888-422-7156

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Evoque

2018 Land Rover Evoque

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Evoque

SE

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9233464
  • Stock #: A2301
  • VIN: SALVP2RX0JH303742

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16 KM

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
9-Speed A/T
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelleher Ford

2018 Land Rover Evoq...
 16 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Hat...
 66,708 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 SPORT
 191,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-7156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory