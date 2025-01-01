$22,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Mazda CX-5
Touring AWD
2018 Mazda CX-5
Touring AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,391KM
VIN JM3KFBCMXJ0369099
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 103,391 KM
Vehicle Description
Sophisticated Style Meets Engaging Performance
Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, capability, and design with the 2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring, a compact SUV built to make every drive a pleasure. Powered by a 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this CX-5 delivers 187 horsepower with responsive handling that makes it a standout in its class. With available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive (AWD), youll have added confidence and control in all weather conditions .
Inside, the Touring trim enhances your drive with premium cloth and leatherette-trimmed seating, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power-adjustable drivers seat for customized comfort. The spacious cabin with rear seat recline ensures that both driver and passengers ride in style, while the sleek interior design and soft-touch details elevate the overall experience .
Stay seamlessly connected with the Mazda Connect infotainment system, featuring a 7-inch full-color display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free, and a 6-speaker audio system to keep you in tune with your journey .
Safety comes standard with Mazdas i-Activsense features, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support, Advanced Front Airbags, and a rearview camera providing peace of mind for you and your passengers .
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, capability, and design with the 2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring, a compact SUV built to make every drive a pleasure. Powered by a 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this CX-5 delivers 187 horsepower with responsive handling that makes it a standout in its class. With available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive (AWD), youll have added confidence and control in all weather conditions .
Inside, the Touring trim enhances your drive with premium cloth and leatherette-trimmed seating, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power-adjustable drivers seat for customized comfort. The spacious cabin with rear seat recline ensures that both driver and passengers ride in style, while the sleek interior design and soft-touch details elevate the overall experience .
Stay seamlessly connected with the Mazda Connect infotainment system, featuring a 7-inch full-color display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free, and a 6-speaker audio system to keep you in tune with your journey .
Safety comes standard with Mazdas i-Activsense features, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support, Advanced Front Airbags, and a rearview camera providing peace of mind for you and your passengers .
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2022 Ford Escape Titanium 86,821 KM $28,500 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 42,886 KM $28,500 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD #moonroof #eightpassenger 77,328 KM $36,500 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2018 Mazda CX-5