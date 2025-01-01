Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span data-start=123 data-end=177>Sophisticated Style Meets Engaging Performance </span></div><br /><div>Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, capability, and design with the <span data-start=251 data-end=278>2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring</span>, a compact SUV built to make every drive a pleasure. Powered by a <span data-start=345 data-end=374>2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 engine</span> paired with a <span data-start=389 data-end=423>6-speed automatic transmission</span>, this CX-5 delivers 187 horsepower with responsive handling that makes it a standout in its class. With <span data-start=528 data-end=572>available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</span>, youll have added confidence and control in all weather conditions .</div><br /><div>Inside, the Touring trim enhances your drive with <span data-start=703 data-end=847>premium cloth and leatherette-trimmed seating, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power-adjustable drivers seat</span> for customized comfort. The <span data-start=876 data-end=917>spacious cabin with rear seat recline</span> ensures that both driver and passengers ride in style, while the <span data-start=983 data-end=1031>sleek interior design and soft-touch details</span> elevate the overall experience .</div><br /><div>Stay seamlessly connected with the <span data-start=1108 data-end=1146>Mazda Connect infotainment system</span>, featuring a <span data-start=1160 data-end=1273>7-inch full-color display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free, and a 6-speaker audio system</span> to keep you in tune with your journey .</div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>Safety comes standard with Mazdas <span data-start=1356 data-end=1382>i-Activsense features</span>, including <span data-start=1394 data-end=1518>Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support, Advanced Front Airbags, and a rearview camera</span> providing peace of mind for you and your passengers .</div><br /><div>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471. <o:p></o:p></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.<o:p></o:p></div>

2018 Mazda CX-5

103,391 KM

Details Description

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda CX-5

Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12956120

2018 Mazda CX-5

Touring AWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 12956120
  2. 12956120
  3. 12956120
  4. 12956120
  5. 12956120
  6. 12956120
  7. 12956120
  8. 12956120
  9. 12956120
  10. 12956120
  11. 12956120
  12. 12956120
  13. 12956120
  14. 12956120
  15. 12956120
  16. 12956120
  17. 12956120
  18. 12956120
  19. 12956120
  20. 12956120
  21. 12956120
  22. 12956120
  23. 12956120
  24. 12956120
  25. 12956120
  26. 12956120
Contact Seller

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,391KM
VIN JM3KFBCMXJ0369099

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 103,391 KM

Vehicle Description

Sophisticated Style Meets Engaging Performance
Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, capability, and design with the 2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring, a compact SUV built to make every drive a pleasure. Powered by a 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this CX-5 delivers 187 horsepower with responsive handling that makes it a standout in its class. With available i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive (AWD), youll have added confidence and control in all weather conditions .
Inside, the Touring trim enhances your drive with premium cloth and leatherette-trimmed seating, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power-adjustable drivers seat for customized comfort. The spacious cabin with rear seat recline ensures that both driver and passengers ride in style, while the sleek interior design and soft-touch details elevate the overall experience .
Stay seamlessly connected with the Mazda Connect infotainment system, featuring a 7-inch full-color display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free, and a 6-speaker audio system to keep you in tune with your journey .

Safety comes standard with Mazdas i-Activsense features, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support, Advanced Front Airbags, and a rearview camera providing peace of mind for you and your passengers .
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2022 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Ford Escape Titanium 86,821 KM $28,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 42,886 KM $28,500 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD #moonroof #eightpassenger for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD #moonroof #eightpassenger 77,328 KM $36,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2018 Mazda CX-5