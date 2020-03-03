Menu
2018 Mazda CX-5

GT|Loaded|Htd Front/Rear Leather|Camera|Navi|Bose

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT|Loaded|Htd Front/Rear Leather|Camera|Navi|Bose

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 4782495
$29,862

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,363KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4782495
  • Stock #: 40022A
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM5J0386763
Exterior Colour
Soul Red Crystal Metallic
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
No Payments For 100 Days. Soul Red Metallic with black leather interior. AWD, 6-speed automatic, 4 cylinder. Full technology package: forward collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, distance recognition support, high beam control system, windshield projected colour Active Driving Display (shows speed and posted speed). Sport mode. Rain-sensing wipers. Pedestrian detection. Back-up camera. Navigation. Bluetooth. BOSE Premium Audio. Power glass moonroof with interior sunshade. Advanced keyless entry. Rear passenger vents. Automatic dual-zone climate control. Heated seats, front and rear. Heated steering wheel. Roof rack. Power tailgate. 19" wheels. All-weather floor and trunk mats. Low-profile tire chains. Very good condition.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Rearview Camera
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Media / Nav / Comm
  • XM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Power Options
  • Power Liftgate
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Subwoofer
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Sun Roof
  • USB port
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

