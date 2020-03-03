2018 Mazda CX-5

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
+ taxes & licensing
No Payments For 100 Days. Soul Red Metallic with black leather interior. AWD, 6-speed automatic, 4 cylinder. Full technology package: forward collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, distance recognition support, high beam control system, windshield projected colour Active Driving Display (shows speed and posted speed). Sport mode. Rain-sensing wipers. Pedestrian detection. Back-up camera. Navigation. Bluetooth. BOSE Premium Audio. Power glass moonroof with interior sunshade. Advanced keyless entry. Rear passenger vents. Automatic dual-zone climate control. Heated seats, front and rear. Heated steering wheel. Roof rack. Power tailgate. 19" wheels. All-weather floor and trunk mats. Low-profile tire chains. Very good condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7