$23,994+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,994
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GX|Alloys|56MPG|Local|Auto|AC|Cruise
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$23,994
+ taxes & licensing
22,309KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10050186
- Stock #: M12330A
- VIN: JM1BN1U7XJ1178999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,309 KM
Vehicle Description
All our preowned vehicles go through a very strict and thorough inspection process by our factory trained technicians to ensure outstanding condition visually and mechanically.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Forman Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7