Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

22,309 KM

Details Description Features

$23,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,994

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX|Alloys|56MPG|Local|Auto|AC|Cruise

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX|Alloys|56MPG|Local|Auto|AC|Cruise

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 10050186
  2. 10050186
  3. 10050186
  4. 10050186
  5. 10050186
  6. 10050186
  7. 10050186
  8. 10050186
  9. 10050186
  10. 10050186
  11. 10050186
  12. 10050186
  13. 10050186
  14. 10050186
  15. 10050186
  16. 10050186
  17. 10050186
  18. 10050186
  19. 10050186
Contact Seller

$23,994

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
22,309KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10050186
  • Stock #: M12330A
  • VIN: JM1BN1U7XJ1178999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,309 KM

Vehicle Description

GX-SKYAcyive with alloy wheels, 2.0L I4, 6-Speed A/T, Traction & Stability Control, Cloth Seats, Handsfree Connectivity, Steering Wheel Audio Controls. Safety Included.




All our preowned vehicles go through a very strict and thorough inspection process by our factory trained technicians to ensure outstanding condition visually and mechanically.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 22,309 KM
$23,994 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 79,969 KM
$15,249 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V LX A...
 109,182 KM
$31,996 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory