2018 Mazda MAZDA3

59,183 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
GT

Location

59,183KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10067385
  • Stock #: 3T028A
  • VIN: 3MZBN1W33JM251575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,183 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash the Thrill of Driving with the 2018 Mazda 3 GT

Introducing the 2018 Mazda 3 GT, a compact car that combines style, performance, and advanced features to deliver an exhilarating driving experience. With its sleek design, impressive handling, and cutting-edge technology, the Mazda 3 GT is designed to ignite your passion for the road.

Sleek and Dynamic Exterior: The Mazda 3 GT stands out with its striking and athletic design. From its signature Mazda grille to its sleek lines and sculpted profile, this compact car exudes confidence and sophistication. The LED headlights and taillights not only enhance visibility but also add a touch of modernity to its overall appearance. With its attention to detail and premium craftsmanship, the Mazda 3 GT is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Sporty and Engaging Performance: Under the hood, the Mazda 3 GT boasts a spirited 2.5-liter SKYACTIV-G engine that delivers impressive power and responsiveness. With its precise handling and agile suspension, this compact car offers a thrilling driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or tackling winding roads. The Mazda 3 GT's dynamic performance and engaging driving dynamics make every journey an adventure.

Luxurious and Comfortable Interior: Step inside the Mazda 3 GT, and you'll discover a thoughtfully designed and refined cabin. The premium leather-trimmed seats provide both comfort and support, ensuring a pleasant ride for both the driver and passengers. The driver-centric cockpit puts all the essential controls within easy reach, allowing you to focus on the road ahead. The Mazda 3 GT also offers advanced features like dual-zone automatic climate control, a Bose premium audio system, and an available power moonroof, elevating your driving experience to new heights of luxury.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Connectivity: Stay connected and entertained with the advanced technology features of the Mazda 3 GT. The intuitive Mazda Connect infotainment system offers seamless integration with your smartphone, allowing you to access your favorite apps, make hands-free calls, and control your music effortlessly. The available touchscreen display and voice command functionality make navigation and entertainment controls a breeze. With features like Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, and available SiriusXM satellite radio, you can enjoy a personalized driving experience tailored to your preferences.

Advanced Safety Features: The 2018 Mazda 3 GT prioritizes your safety with a range of advanced safety features. The i-ACTIVSENSE suite includes features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control, providing an extra layer of confidence and peace of mind on the road. With its strong build quality and advanced safety technologies, the Mazda 3 GT has earned top safety ratings, making it a reliable choice for you and your passengers.

Experience the Joy of Driving: The 2018 Mazda 3 GT is more than just a compact car; it's a driving enthusiast's dream. With its sleek design, sporty performance, luxurious interior, and advanced technology, the Mazda 3 GT is designed to deliver a thrilling and enjoyable driving experience. Discover the joy of driving and elevate your daily commute with the 2018 Mazda 3 GT.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

