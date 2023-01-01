Menu
2018 Mazda 3 GS - Style, Efficiency, and Dynamic Driving!

Explore the perfect combination of style and efficiency with the 2018 Mazda 3 GS. This well-maintained sedan not only boasts a sleek design but also delivers a dynamic driving experience that Mazda is renowned for.

Sleek Design:
- Mazda's KODO design philosophy for an eye-catching exterior.
- Aerodynamic profile and distinctive styling.

Efficient Performance:
- SkyActiv-G technology for a balance of performance and fuel efficiency.
- Responsive handling for an enjoyable driving experience.

Comfortable Interior:
- Well-designed cabin with quality materials.
- Comfortable seating for both driver and passengers.

Infotainment and Connectivity:
- Mazda Connect infotainment system with touchscreen display.
- Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming.

Extras:
- Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
- Dynamic Driving: Mazda's reputation for driving dynamics.
- Modern Features: Enjoy the convenience of advanced infotainment.

Own the 2018 Mazda 3 GS and experience the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and dynamic driving. Contact us to schedule a test drive and discover the thrill of driving this sleek sedan.

No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need!

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

38,063 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Gs|HtdSeats|Camera|Local|Clean|50MPG

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Gs|HtdSeats|Camera|Local|Clean|50MPG

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,063KM
Used
VIN 3MZBN1V79JM233408

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,063 KM

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

USB port

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2018 Mazda MAZDA3