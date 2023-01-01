$25,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Gs|HtdSeats|Camera|Local|Clean|50MPG
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Gs|HtdSeats|Camera|Local|Clean|50MPG
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
38,063KM
Used
VIN 3MZBN1V79JM233408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,063 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mazda 3 GS - Style, Efficiency, and Dynamic Driving!
Explore the perfect combination of style and efficiency with the 2018 Mazda 3 GS. This well-maintained sedan not only boasts a sleek design but also delivers a dynamic driving experience that Mazda is renowned for.
Extras:
Explore the perfect combination of style and efficiency with the 2018 Mazda 3 GS. This well-maintained sedan not only boasts a sleek design but also delivers a dynamic driving experience that Mazda is renowned for.
Sleek Design:
- Mazda's KODO design philosophy for an eye-catching exterior.
- Aerodynamic profile and distinctive styling.
Efficient Performance:
- SkyActiv-G technology for a balance of performance and fuel efficiency.
- Responsive handling for an enjoyable driving experience.
Comfortable Interior:
- Well-designed cabin with quality materials.
- Comfortable seating for both driver and passengers.
Infotainment and Connectivity:
- Mazda Connect infotainment system with touchscreen display.
- Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming.
- Well-Maintained: Regularly serviced and in excellent condition.
- Dynamic Driving: Mazda's reputation for driving dynamics.
- Modern Features: Enjoy the convenience of advanced infotainment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
USB port
