2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$44,500 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 8 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8526683

8526683 Stock #: PFP-415

PFP-415 VIN: WDC0G4KB7JV022495

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PFP-415

Mileage 57,817 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.