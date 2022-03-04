$44,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-717-5500
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC #Premium Plus Pkg #Night Pkg
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$44,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8526683
- Stock #: PFP-415
- VIN: WDC0G4KB7JV022495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-415
- Mileage 57,817 KM
Vehicle Description
Crafted to uphold a legacy. Equipped with a 2.0L Turbo 4 cyl and 9 speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The Premium MP1 package includes Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Keyless-Go, LED high performance lighting, and power tailgate. The Premium MP2 package adds active parking assist, 360 Camera, foot activated tailgate release, power front seats with memory, power steering column with memory, illuminated door sills and ambient lighting. Also included in the rare MNT Night Package are 19 inch AMG 5 twin spoke wheels, AMG styling package, sport brake system with MB logo on calipers with front perforated brake discs. The radiator trim, front/rear under guard, roof rails, beltline trim are all finished in gloss black and even the exhaust tips are chromed in black. The original owner had the complete vehicle wrapped in 3M paint protection film including the black glossy center console. Comes with a bonus set of winter tires.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.