2018 MINI 5 Door

59,750 KM

Details Features

$30,950

+ tax & licensing
J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

Cooper MANUAL - SUN/MOON ROOF - LOW KM'S

Cooper MANUAL - SUN/MOON ROOF - LOW KM'S

Location

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

59,750KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140771
  • Stock #: J23063
  • VIN: WMWXU1C59J2F93122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

