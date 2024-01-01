$18,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,600
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,954KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4AZ2A36JZ611253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1007
- Mileage 161,954 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2018 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES/AWC 2.4 L engine will have you saving gas where ever you go on the highway or city driving.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales
2020 Nissan Kicks SV 89,360 KM $22,000 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Murano Platinum 151,741 KM $20,000 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited 126,130 KM $22,300 + tax & lic
Email Zorzos Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,600
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander