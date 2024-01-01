Menu
2018 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES/AWC 2.4 L engine will have you saving gas where ever you go on the highway or city driving.

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

161,954 KM

$18,600

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,954KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A36JZ611253

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1007
  • Mileage 161,954 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES/AWC 2.4 L engine will have you saving gas where ever you go on the highway or city driving.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

4x4
CVT

Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-XXXX

204-717-9990

$18,600

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander