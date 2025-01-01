$18,000+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Murano
SL AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$18,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
176,507KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH9JN140375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,507 KM
Vehicle Description
Luxury, Performance & All-Weather Confidence!
Elevate your drive with this 2018 Nissan Murano SL AWD a refined midsize SUV that blends upscale features, smooth V6 power, and all-weather capability. Under the hood, a responsive 3.5L V6 engine teams up with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, giving you confident handling whether you're navigating city streets or tackling winter roads .
The SL trim brings premium comfort with leather-appointed seating, heated front and rear seats, a power liftgate, and remote start for those chilly mornings. Inside, the cabin is quiet and spacious, featuring a sleek 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, Bose premium audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth keeping you connected and entertained from every seat .
Safety is top priority with blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, intelligent forward collision warning, rearview camera, and automatic emergency braking so you can drive with confidence every time you hit the road .
With its modern styling, tech-loaded interior, and versatile AWD performance, this 2018 Nissan Murano SL AWD is perfect for drivers who want comfort, capability, and confidence all in one sleek SUV.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
2018 Nissan Murano