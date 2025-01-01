Menu
<div><span data-start=156 data-end=211>Luxury, Performance & All-Weather Confidence! </span></div><br /><div>Elevate your drive with this <span data-start=241 data-end=270>2018 Nissan Murano SL AWD</span> a refined midsize SUV that blends upscale features, smooth V6 power, and all-weather capability. Under the hood, a responsive <span data-start=399 data-end=417>3.5L V6 engine</span> teams up with <span data-start=432 data-end=463>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive</span>, giving you confident handling whether youre navigating city streets or tackling winter roads .</div><br /><div>The <span data-start=573 data-end=584>SL trim</span> brings premium comfort with <span data-start=613 data-end=642>leather-appointed seating</span>, <span data-start=644 data-end=675>heated front and rear seats</span>, a <span data-start=679 data-end=697>power liftgate</span>, and <span data-start=703 data-end=719>remote start</span> for those chilly mornings. Inside, the cabin is quiet and spacious, featuring a sleek <span data-start=806 data-end=828>8-inch touchscreen</span>, <span data-start=830 data-end=844>navigation</span>, <span data-start=846 data-end=876>Bose premium audio system</span>, <span data-start=878 data-end=896>Apple CarPlay</span>, <span data-start=898 data-end=915>Android Auto</span>, and <span data-start=921 data-end=935>Bluetooth</span> keeping you connected and entertained from every seat .</div><br /><div>Safety is top priority with <span data-start=1030 data-end=1052>blind spot warning</span>, <span data-start=1054 data-end=1082>rear cross-traffic alert</span>, <span data-start=1084 data-end=1125>intelligent forward collision warning</span>, <span data-start=1127 data-end=1146>rearview camera</span>, and <span data-start=1152 data-end=1183>automatic emergency braking</span> so you can drive with confidence every time you hit the road .</div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>With its modern styling, tech-loaded interior, and versatile AWD performance, this <span data-start=1339 data-end=1368>2018 Nissan Murano SL AWD</span> is perfect for drivers who want comfort, capability, and confidence all in one sleek SUV.</div><br /><div>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471. <o:p></o:p></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.<o:p></o:p></div>

2018 Nissan Murano

176,507 KM

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Murano

SL AWD

12818884

2018 Nissan Murano

SL AWD

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,507KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH9JN140375

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,507 KM

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-XXXX

204-717-5500

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2018 Nissan Murano