<h3 data-start=184 data-end=233><span>Luxury Comfort Meets Powerful Performance </span></h3><p data-start=235 data-end=646><span>Experience refined style and confident capability with this </span><span data-start=295 data-end=330><span>2018 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD</span></span><span>! Powered by a robust </span><span data-start=352 data-end=370><span>3.5L V6 engine</span></span><span>, the Murano delivers smooth, responsive performance while the </span><span data-start=433 data-end=452><span>All-Wheel Drive</span></span><span> system provides added traction and stability in all weather conditions . With its sleek design and confident road presence, this SUV makes every drive feel both comfortable and capable.</span></p><p data-start=648 data-end=1055><span>Step inside and indulge in premium luxury . The </span><span data-start=701 data-end=718><span>Platinum trim</span></span><span> offers a truly upscale experience with </span><span data-start=758 data-end=785><span>leather-trimmed seating</span></span><span>, </span><span data-start=787 data-end=809><span>heated front seats</span></span><span>, and a </span><span data-start=817 data-end=842><span>heated steering wheel</span></span><span> for year-round comfort . Enjoy open-air driving with the </span><span data-start=904 data-end=921><span>power sunroof</span></span><span>, and stay seamlessly connected with </span><span data-start=958 data-end=992><span>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto</span></span><span>, keeping navigation, music, and apps easily within reach .</span></p><p><span> </span></p><p data-start=1057 data-end=1447><span>Safe, powerful, and packed with premium features . The 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD is known for its smooth ride, quiet cabin, and advanced safety technology, making it an excellent choice for families or anyone seeking a refined yet capable SUV. With its V6 power, luxury appointments, and all-season confidence, this Murano delivers comfort and performance without compromise .</span></p><p><span>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471. </span></p><p></p><p><span>** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.</span></p>

2018 Nissan Murano

119,988 KM

Details Description

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Murano

SL AWD

13498016

2018 Nissan Murano

SL AWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,988KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH1JN139706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD335
  • Mileage 119,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2018 Nissan Murano