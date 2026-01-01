$20,500+ taxes & licensing
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$20,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TRD335
- Mileage 119,988 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience refined style and confident capability with this 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD! Powered by a robust 3.5L V6 engine, the Murano delivers smooth, responsive performance while the All-Wheel Drive system provides added traction and stability in all weather conditions . With its sleek design and confident road presence, this SUV makes every drive feel both comfortable and capable.
Step inside and indulge in premium luxury . The Platinum trim offers a truly upscale experience with leather-trimmed seating, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for year-round comfort . Enjoy open-air driving with the power sunroof, and stay seamlessly connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keeping navigation, music, and apps easily within reach .
Safe, powerful, and packed with premium features . The 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD is known for its smooth ride, quiet cabin, and advanced safety technology, making it an excellent choice for families or anyone seeking a refined yet capable SUV. With its V6 power, luxury appointments, and all-season confidence, this Murano delivers comfort and performance without compromise .
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
