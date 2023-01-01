Menu
2018 Nissan Qashqai

104,141 KM

Details Features

$26,950

+ tax & licensing
$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Qashqai

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV C.Start - SUV - AWD

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SV C.Start - SUV - AWD

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

Contact Seller

$26,950

+ taxes & licensing

104,141KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631736
  • Stock #: J23094-1
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR4JW257380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,141 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

