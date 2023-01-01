$26,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,950
+ taxes & licensing
J & J Auto Sales
204-728-4040
2018 Nissan Qashqai
2018 Nissan Qashqai
SV C.Start - SUV - AWD
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$26,950
+ taxes & licensing
104,141KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10631736
- Stock #: J23094-1
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR4JW257380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,141 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From J & J Auto Sales
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3