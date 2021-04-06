2018 Nissan Qashqai ...

$23,488 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 1 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6894747

6894747 Stock #: 93441B

93441B VIN: JN1BJ1CR7JW259902

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 93441B

Mileage 11,124 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.