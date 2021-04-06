Menu
2018 Nissan Qashqai

11,124 KM

Details Description

$23,488

+ tax & licensing
Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

*SV*Heated Seats*CD Player*

Location

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

11,124KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6894747
  • Stock #: 93441B
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR7JW259902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 93441B
  • Mileage 11,124 KM

Vehicle Description

At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

