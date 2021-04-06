+ taxes & licensing
1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Prepare your smile and unleash your fun side with our top of the line 2018 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD that's street savvy and road trip ready in Gun Metallic! Fueled by a potent 2.0 Litre 4 Cylinder that offers 141hp at your command with its seamless CVT. Our All Wheel Drive compact crossover SUV provides a fantastic driving experience with approximately 7.3L/100km on the highway. Check out the confident stance and overall wow factor with distinct alloy wheels and LED daytime running lights. Sleek and modern, our Qashqai SV has been carefully crafted inside and out. With room for 5, the cabin is well-designed with everything you need perfectly in place. Enjoy remote engine start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, quick comfort heated front seats, the advanced drive assist display, AM/FM/CD with a colour display, Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, and more. Your safety is the top priority with Nissan, so this Qashqai also features a rearview monitor, advanced airbags, ABS, and a tire-pressure monitor. You desire a dynamic blend of efficiency, style, and security for the ever-changing roads of life, and this Nissan more than delivers! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
