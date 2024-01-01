Menu
2018 RAM 1500 Tradesman 4x4

Vehicle Details:

Make: RAM
Model: 1500 Tradesman
Year: 2018
Drive Type: 4x4
Exterior Color: Silver
Interior Color: Grey
Engine: 5.7L Hemi
Transmission: 8 speed Automatic

Features:

Air Conditioning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cruise Control
AM/FM/XM Stereo
Bluetooth Connectivity
Backup Camera
Towing Package
Tow Mirrors
Trailer Brake Control
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Anti-spin Differential Rear Axle
Bed Liner

Description:

This 2018 RAM 1500 Tradesman 4x4 is perfect for both work and play, this truck offers a powerful engine, durable build, and a comfortable interior. Whether youre hauling heavy loads or heading out on an adventure, the RAM 1500 Tradesman delivers reliability and performance.

2018 RAM 1500

41,660 KM

$31,695

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

Tradesman|Lowkm|5.7LHemi|Crew|4x4

2018 RAM 1500

Tradesman|Lowkm|5.7LHemi|Crew|4x4

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$31,695

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,660KM
VIN 1C6RR7ST7JS145725

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 41,660 KM

2018 RAM 1500 Tradesman 4x4







Vehicle Details:
  • Make: RAM
  • Model: 1500 Tradesman
  • Year: 2018
  • Drive Type: 4x4
  • Exterior Color: Silver
  • Interior Color: Grey
  • Engine: 5.7L Hemi
  • Transmission: 8 speed Automatic

 
 
Features:
  • Air Conditioning
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cruise Control
  • AM/FM/XM Stereo
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Backup Camera
  • Towing Package
  • Tow Mirrors
  • Trailer Brake Control
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Anti-spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Bed Liner

 
 
 
Description:
This 2018 RAM 1500 Tradesman 4x4 is perfect for both work and play, this truck offers a powerful engine, durable build, and a comfortable interior. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or heading out on an adventure, the RAM 1500 Tradesman delivers reliability and performance.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

$31,695

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2018 RAM 1500