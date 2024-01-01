$31,695+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Tradesman|Lowkm|5.7LHemi|Crew|4x4
2018 RAM 1500
Tradesman|Lowkm|5.7LHemi|Crew|4x4
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$31,695
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,660KM
VIN 1C6RR7ST7JS145725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 41,660 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 RAM 1500 Tradesman 4x4
Vehicle Details:
Features:
Description:
This 2018 RAM 1500 Tradesman 4x4 is perfect for both work and play, this truck offers a powerful engine, durable build, and a comfortable interior. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or heading out on an adventure, the RAM 1500 Tradesman delivers reliability and performance.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
- Air Conditioning
- Power Windows
- Power Locks
- Keyless Entry
- Cruise Control
- AM/FM/XM Stereo
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Backup Camera
- Towing Package
- Tow Mirrors
- Trailer Brake Control
- 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
- Anti-spin Differential Rear Axle
- Bed Liner
2018 RAM 1500