2018 RAM 1500

Sport 4x4 Crew Cab *Nav* *Heated/Cool Seats*

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

$40,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,060KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4863630
  • Stock #: L140A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT0JS213764
Exterior Colour
Red
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

NO PAYMENTS FOR up to 120 DAYS O.A.C.**This truck comes with extended warranty to 100,000 kms and 8 free oil changes!** Our 2018 RAM 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4X4 looks brilliant in Red Pearl! Powered by a 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 that delivers 395hp connected to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission for quick passing or easy hauling. You will find that our Four Wheel Drive Sport provides ample power and takes you further down the road with confidence as you score approximately 11.8L/100km on the road while commanding the way with sport tail lamps, sunroof, protective BedRug, Tonneau cover, and alloy wheels. Open the door of our Sport to a wealth of amenities waiting to spoil you including leather heated/ventilated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a power-adjustable driver seat, and a heated steering wheel. As you command the road, you can also maintain a seamless connection thanks to Uconnect touchscreen infotainment with available satellite radio, full-color navigation, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, smartphone integration, and even available WiFi. The RAM has undergone rigorous testing and offers priceless peace of mind with a backup camera, stability control, trailer-sway control, and an advanced airbag system. Climb inside this 1500 Sport and reward yourself with its legendary performance, capability, and comfort. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message