Get behind the wheel of our incredible 2018 RAM 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab 4x4 in Bright White Clearcoat. Powered by a proven 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 that generates 395hp while connected to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive truck yields approximately 10.7L/100km on the open road with a comfortable ride with plenty of power for all of your needs. Our Tradesman takes care of you where it matters most with automatic halogen quad headlamps, tinted glass windows, a class IV receiver hitch with integrated trailer tow wiring connector, and a locking tailgate. Inside, our Tradesman interior is built to be a haven of comfort, yet it's incredibly durable and built to last. Enjoy air-conditioning, cup holders, cruise control and an impressive sound system with auxiliary and USB port. This Tradesman checks all the boxes on your list, and then some! Rest assured that our RAM 1500 has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, our Tradesman, has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security, and comfort! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
