2018 RAM 1500

75,381 KM

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Marshall Motors

204-717-6000

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

2018 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-717-6000

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

75,381KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6894744
  Stock #: M163A
  VIN: 3C6RR7KT9JG152179

Vehicle Details

  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 75,381 KM

Vehicle Description

At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Marshall Motors

Marshall Motors

1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

