1500 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Engineered to exceed your demands with capability and comfort, our 2018 RAM 1500 SXT Crew Cab 4X4 is proudly presented in White. Our truck embodies hard work and smart design thanks to its 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 that generates 395hp with its 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive yields approximately 12.0L/100km on the open road and offers a composed ride with plenty of power for all of your needs. Our SXT takes care of you where it matters most and features chrome bumpers, spray on bed liner and a distinct grille. The SXT interior was built for your comfort and convenience with air conditioning, cup holders, supportive seating, cruise control, and power locks. Your favorite music comes along for the ride via an impressive sound system with available satellite radio and a media hub. This SXT checks all the boxes on your list and then some! You can rest assured when you are behind the wheel that our RAM has undergone extensive safety testing. It is well-equipped with dynamic crumple zones, rear camera, side-impact door beams, and an advanced airbag system. The epitome of a workhorse, our 1500 has you covered with the ideal blend of muscle, capability, security, and comfort! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
