1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3
Well-equipped and completely capable, our 2018 RAM 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4X4 is dynamite in Brilliant Black Crystal Clear Coat! Fueled by a 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 that generates 395hp on demand while paired with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive provides ample power and takes you further down the road with confidence as you score approximately 11.8L/100km on the highway. Take a walk around our Big Horn and notice the class IV receiver hitch, power heated mirrors, distinct grille, huge wheels, LED bed lighting, and a locking tailgate. This truck is the epitome of proven performance and is certainly up to the task of taking on your big jobs! Inside our Big Horn, top-shelf amenities are waiting to spoil you including remote start, a universal garage door opener, a power-adjustable driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, and leather-wrapped steering wheel. As you command the road, you can also maintain a seamless connection thanks to Uconnect touchscreen infotainment, available satellite radio, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, smartphone integration, and even available WiFi. Our RAM 1500 has undergone rigorous testing and offers priceless peace of mind with stability control, trailer-sway control, dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams and an advanced airbag system. Climb inside this Big Horn and reward yourself with its legendary performance, capability, and comfort. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
