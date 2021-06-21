$39,988 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 6 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7380635

7380635 Stock #: M229A

M229A VIN: 1C6RR7KT2JS349302

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 43,607 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.