2018 RAM 1500

43,607 KM

Details Description

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

204-727-0531

*Express*Back-Up Cam*Media Hub*5.0 Touch Screen*

Location

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

  1. 7380635
  2. 7380635
43,607KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7380635
  • Stock #: M229A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT2JS349302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 43,607 KM

Vehicle Description

At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

